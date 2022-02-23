Rio Tinto full-year profit jumps 72%

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX reported annual underlying earnings on Wednesday that rose almost 72%, helped by higher iron ore prices and strong demand from top consumer China.

The world's biggest iron ore producer posted underlying earnings of $21.38 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $12.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected underlying earnings of $21.63 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

