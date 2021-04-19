Rio Tinto first-quarter iron ore shipments rise 7%

April 20 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Tuesday first-quarter iron ore shipments rose 7% as an uptick in economic growth and industrial activity in top consumer China boosted demand.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 77.8 million tonnes of the commodity in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 72.9 million tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

