Rio Tinto first-quarter iron ore shipments jump 15%

April 19, 2023 — 06:24 pm EDT

April 20 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L reported a near 15% jump in first-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, as it ramped up production at its Gudai-Darri mine in Western Australia.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 82.5 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making ingredient from its Pilbara operations in the three months ended March 31, compared with 71.5 Mt a year earlier.

Visible Alpha consensus estimate was for 79.8 Mt, according to Barrenjoey.

