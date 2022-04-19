RIO

Rio Tinto first-quarter iron ore shipments fall 8%

Sameer Manekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

April 20 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L on Wednesday reported an 8% drop in first-quarter iron ore shipments, with labour shortages and supply chain disruptions curtailing the global miner's efforts to ramp up its Pilbara operations in Western Australia.

The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 71.5 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months ended March 31, compared with the 77.8 Mt a year earlier and a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 76 Mt.

