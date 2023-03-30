US Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto, First Quantum partner to develop Peru copper project

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

March 30, 2023 — 05:14 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, RIO.L and Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO will form a joint venture to develop the La Granja copper project in Peru, the Anglo-Australian miner said on Friday.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO
FM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.