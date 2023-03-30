Rio Tinto, First Quantum partner to develop Peru copper project

March 31 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX, RIO.L and Canada's First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO will form a joint venture to develop the La Granja copper project in Peru, the Anglo-Australian miner said on Friday.

