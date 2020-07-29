RIO

Rio Tinto first-half profit drops 4%

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's first-half profit fell 4% on Wednesday, as coronavirus-driven disruptions spurred a drop in copper shipments, overshadowing the impact of higher iron ore prices.

July 29 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's RIO.AX first-half profit fell 4% on Wednesday, as coronavirus-driven disruptions spurred a drop in copper shipments, overshadowing the impact of higher iron ore prices.

Underlying earnings for the six months ended June 30 fell to $4.75 billion from $4.93 billion a year earlier, but beat a consensus of $4.36 billion from 16 analysts compiled by Vuma.

The world's largest iron ore miner declared an interim dividend of $1.55 per share, up from $1.51 last year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters