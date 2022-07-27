Rio Tinto exploring options to continue NZ smelter operations

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L said on Thursday it is looking at ways to keep its aluminium smelter in Tiwai Point, New Zealand operational after its current 2024 electricity contract ends.

The Tiwai Point smelter, which is operated by Rio Tinto subsidiary New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS), has long struggled to be commercially viable due to the high cost of energy in New Zealand.

Its potential closure has become a political issue as it employs 1,000 people and creates 1,600 jobs indirectly in a relatively remote part of New Zealand's South Island.

NZAS said in a statement it had begun exploring options with electricity generators that would allow it to continue operations beyond 2024.

"We understand the importance of providing certainty to our staff and the people of Southland," NZAS Chief Executive Chris Blenkiron said in the same statement.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Sam Holmes)

