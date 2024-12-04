News & Insights

Stocks

Rio Tinto Executives Engage in Share Transactions

December 04, 2024 — 11:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rio Tinto’s top executives, including the CEO and CFO, have acquired and sold shares as part of their 2022 Bonus Deferral Award. These transactions are part of the company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, with shares also sold to cover tax obligations. Investors might find these moves indicative of insider confidence and strategic financial planning.

For further insights into GB:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.