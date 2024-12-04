Rio Tinto Executives Engage in Share Transactions

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto’s top executives, including the CEO and CFO, have acquired and sold shares as part of their 2022 Bonus Deferral Award. These transactions are part of the company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, with shares also sold to cover tax obligations. Investors might find these moves indicative of insider confidence and strategic financial planning.

