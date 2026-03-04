Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Enters JV To Expand Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant

March 04, 2026 — 12:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RIO, RIO.L, RIO1.DE, RIO.AX) and the Western Australian Government have entered into a 50:50 joint venture to complete both Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant. Once fully operational, the plant will deliver 8GL of desalinated water per year to the West Pilbara Water Supply Scheme.

The company said construction of Stage 1 of the desalination plant is underway and is expected to begin delivering 4GL of annual desalination capacity later in the current year. Stage 2 construction, which will add a further 4GL of annual capacity, has commenced, with first water expected in 2027.

At last close on ASX, Rio Tinto shares were trading at A$162.70, down 1.61%.

