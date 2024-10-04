News & Insights

Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Engages In Discussions To Buy Arcadium Lithium : Reuters

October 04, 2024 — 05:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mining company Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK) has been holding talks to buy lithium miner Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM), in a potential deal, valuing the latter in a range of $4 billion to $6 billion or higher, according to a report by Reuters.

The negotiations between the companies are ongoing and continued in London this week during a major industry gathering. However, the talks may not result in a deal, the report added.

If the deal goes through, Rio would become one of the world's top producers of the battery metal, which is a crucial component of the electric vehicles.

Following the report, shares of Arcadium climbed over 33 percent during after-market trading in the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.