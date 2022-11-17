Rio Tinto ends talks with Turquoise Hill's dissenting minority stakeholders

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it has terminated its talks with dissenting minority shareholders of takeover target Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO.

The world's top iron ore producer said it will proceed with acquiring the remaining 49% it does not already own in the Canadian miner for $3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.