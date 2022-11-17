US Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto ends talks with Turquoise Hill's dissenting minority stakeholders

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

November 17, 2022 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it has terminated its talks with dissenting minority shareholders of takeover target Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO.

The world's top iron ore producer said it will proceed with acquiring the remaining 49% it does not already own in the Canadian miner for $3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO
TRQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.