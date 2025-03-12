News & Insights

Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto, Edify Sign Solar And Battery Hybrid Services Deals For Queensland Aluminium Operations

March 12, 2025 — 10:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) and Edify Energy have entered into two new solar and battery hybrid services agreements to enhance the supply of reliable and competitively priced electricity to Rio Tinto's Gladstone aluminium operations in Queensland.

As per the agreements, Rio Tinto will purchase 90% of the power and battery storage capacity generated by the Smoky Creek & Guthrie's Gap Solar Power Stations for 20 years. Edify Energy will build, own, and operate the projects, with construction due to begin in late 2025 and targeting completion in 2028.

Located in Central Queensland, the adjacent Smoky Creek & Guthrie's Gap Solar Power Stations, will together feature 600MWac of solar and 600MW / 2,400MWh of battery storage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.