Rio Tinto Decreases Aluminium Pacific Operations Ore Reserve Estimate

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto said that its Aluminium Pacific Operations Ore Reserve estimate has decreased by 305 Mt, from 1,530 Mt to 1,224 Mt. The reduction in Ore Reserve estimate is associated with a routine review of price assumptions over the life of the mine.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations Mineral Resources exclusive of Ore Reserves has increased by 128 Mt, from 1,949 Mt to 2,077 Mt.

The company announced significant additional Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources at the Kennecott Copper operation. Total Mineral Resource increase reported at an economic margin is 243 Mt at 0.55% copper equivalent (CuEq), an increase of 577%.

