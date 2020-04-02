Rio Tinto declares force majeure on copper from U.S. smelter after quake

MELBOURNE, April 3 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday that it could not supply contracted copper to its customers for reasons beyond its control after an emergency shutdown at its Kennecott smelter in the United States following an earthquake last month.

"We are working to restart Kennecott’s smelter after the emergency shutdown in response to the earthquake," Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.