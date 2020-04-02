US Markets
Rio Tinto declares force majeure on copper from U.S. smelter after quake

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Rio Tinto Ltd said on Friday that it could not supply contracted copper to its customers for reasons beyond its control after an emergency shutdown at its Kennecott smelter in the United States following an earthquake last month.

"We are working to restart Kennecott’s smelter after the emergency shutdown in response to the earthquake," Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

