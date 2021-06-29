Rio Tinto declares force majeure at Richards Bay Minerals project in South Africa

June 30 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Wednesday it had declared a force majeure on customer contracts at its Richards Bay Minerals project in South Africa due to escalating violence.

