Rio Tinto Decides To Slow Down Some Of Its Operations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it will slow down some of its operations as a result of separate actions by the Premier of Quebec and the President of South Africa to contain the spread of COVID-19. All mining operations at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa will be halted on 26 March, for 21 days. Resumption of the construction of the Zulti South project will be delayed.

The Premier of Quebec has announced the closure of all non-essential businesses from midnight on 24 March 2020 to 13 April.

