Rio Tinto cuts CEO, executive bonus after caves blast review

Rushil Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Rio Tinto said on Monday its chief executive and two other board members would not receive a component of their short-term bonuses for 2020 following a review of the company's destruction of two ancient caves in Australia.

The miner also said in a statement that Rio CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques' 2016 long-term incentive plan award, due in the first half of next year, will be reduced by about 1 million pounds ($1.31 million).

