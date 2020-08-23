Rio Tinto cuts CEO, executive bonus after caves blast review

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Monday its chief executive and two other board members would not receive a component of their short-term bonuses for 2020 following a review of the company's destruction of two ancient caves in Australia.

The miner also said in a statement that Rio CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques' 2016 long-term incentive plan award, due in the first half of next year, will be reduced by about 1 million pounds ($1.31 million).

($1 = 0.7637 pounds)

