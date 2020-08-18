Rio Tinto cuts 2020 refined copper outlook citing troubles in Utah mine

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Wednesday cut its refined copper outlook for fiscal 2020, citing a delay in restarting a smelter in its mine in the U.S. state of Utah.

The miner said it now expects full-year refined copper production between 135,000 tonnes and 175,000 tonnes, lower than its previous range of 165,000 tonnes to 205,000 tonnes.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((rushil.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.