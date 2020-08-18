US Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto cuts 2020 refined copper outlook citing troubles in Utah mine

Contributor
Rushil Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Rio Tinto on Wednesday cut its refined copper outlook for fiscal 2020, citing a delay in restarting a smelter in its mine in the U.S. state of Utah.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Wednesday cut its refined copper outlook for fiscal 2020, citing a delay in restarting a smelter in its mine in the U.S. state of Utah.

The miner said it now expects full-year refined copper production between 135,000 tonnes and 175,000 tonnes, lower than its previous range of 165,000 tonnes to 205,000 tonnes.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((rushil.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular