Rio Tinto considering options for New Zealand aluminium smelter

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said it will conduct a strategic review of its stake in New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter (NZAS), citing weakness in the aluminium market.

Recasts with Rio statement

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto LtdRIO.AXsaid it will conduct a strategic review of its stake in New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter (NZAS), citing weakness in the aluminium market.

The miner said it was considering all options for the site, including possible curtailment or closure. The strategic review will conclude in the first quarter of 2020.

The move comes a week after the miner downplayed its annual aluminium production guidance and flagged challenging conditions in the industry.

NZAS is a joint venture that is about 79.4% held by Rio and 20% owned by Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd 4005.T. The site currently employs around 1000 people.

Separately, New Zealand's Meridian Energy Ltd MEL.NZ, which supplies electricity to the site, noted Rio's review and said its supply contract runs to 2030.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters