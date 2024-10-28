Rio Tinto Confirms Death Of Employee From Contracting Company At SimFer Port Site

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) announced Monday that it is deeply saddened to confirm the death of an employee from a contracting company following an incident on Saturday at the SimFer port site on the Simandou project in Morebaya, Guinea.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "Our deepest condolences go to the family, friends, colleagues and communities affected by this tragedy."

The company said activity at the SimFer port site has been suspended and it is working with its partners and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. The company added that it will continue take all necessary steps to achieve the highest standards of health and safety at its sites.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.