Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX said on Friday it has concluded key agreements with the Republic of Guinea and Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS) on the trans-Guinean infrastructure for the Simandou iron ore project.

