Rio Tinto Completes Acquisition Of Mitsubishi's 11.65% Interest In Boyne Smelters

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it completed acquisition of Mitsubishi Corp.'s 11.65% interest in Boyne Smelters Limited or BSL. Boyne Smelters Limited or BSL owns and operates the Boyne Island aluminium smelter in Gladstone, Australia.

Following completion of the transaction, Rio Tinto's interest in Boyne Smelters Limited is now 71.04%.

Previously announced acquisitions by Rio Tinto of Sumitomo Chemical Company's (SCC) 2.46% stake in BSL, and SCC's 20.64% interest in New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS), which owns and operates the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in New Zealand, continue to progress through various conditions precedent.

