News & Insights

Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto Completes Acquisition Of Mitsubishi's 11.65% Interest In Boyne Smelters

October 02, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it completed acquisition of Mitsubishi Corp.'s 11.65% interest in Boyne Smelters Limited or BSL. Boyne Smelters Limited or BSL owns and operates the Boyne Island aluminium smelter in Gladstone, Australia.

Following completion of the transaction, Rio Tinto's interest in Boyne Smelters Limited is now 71.04%.

Previously announced acquisitions by Rio Tinto of Sumitomo Chemical Company's (SCC) 2.46% stake in BSL, and SCC's 20.64% interest in New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS), which owns and operates the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in New Zealand, continue to progress through various conditions precedent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.