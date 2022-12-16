Rio Tinto completes $3.3 bln acquisition of Canada's Turquoise Hill

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it had completed its long drawn-out acquisition of a 49% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, giving the world's top iron ore producer a 66% stake in Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi, the world's largest known copper and gold deposit.

