Rio Tinto completes $3.3 bln acquisition of Canada's Turquoise Hill

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

December 16, 2022 — 02:18 am EST

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Friday it had completed its long drawn-out acquisition of a 49% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, giving the world's top iron ore producer a 66% stake in Mongolia's Oyu Tolgoi, the world's largest known copper and gold deposit.

