Rio Tinto commences underground production at Mongolian copper mine

March 13 (Reuters) - Anglo-Australian mining firm Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX on Monday said it commenced underground production at its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

The mine is expected to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper per year, on average, from 2028 to 2036.

Open pit mining at Oyu Tolgoi has been operational since 2011. The mine is expected to become the fourth-largest copper mine in the world by 2030, according to the company.

Last year, Rio Tinto completed its long drawn-out acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources, which owned part of the Mongolian mine.

The acquisition gave Rio Tinto a 66% stake in the mine, which has the world's largest known copper and gold deposit. The Mongolian government holds the remaining 34%.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.