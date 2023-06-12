News & Insights

Rio Tinto, China Baowu Extend Climate Partnership To Decarbonize Steel value Chain

June 12, 2023 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) and China Baowu said that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a range of new projects in China and Australia to help decarbonize the steel value chain.

Under the MoU, the companies plan to jointly advance specific decarbonization projects.

The projects include research, build and demonstrate a pilot-scale electric melter at one of Baowu's steel mills in China. This will enable low-carbon steel making utilizing Direct Reduced Iron that has been produced from low and medium grade ores; optimise pelletisation technology for Australian ores as a feedstock for low-carbon shaft furnace-based direct reduction.

The projects include expand the development of China Baowu's HyCROF technology which can largely mitigate CO2 emissions from the blast furnace process; jointly study opportunities for producing low-carbon iron in Western Australia.

