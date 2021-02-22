Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson's 2020 Total Remuneration Up 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto Plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that its Chairman Simon Thompson received a total remuneration of 939,000 pounds in 2020, up 0.5% from 934,000 pounds in 2019.

Former Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques received a remuneration of 7.22 million pounds in 2020, up 20.4% from about 6.00 million pounds in the prior year.

Rio Tinto said last year that then chief executive officer J-S Jacques and two other executives stepped down following criticism of the company's destruction of two ancient rock shelters in Western Australia.

Rio detonated explosives in May in an area of the Juukan Gorge, destroying the 46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site in Western Australia.

The company went ahead with blowing up the ancient rock shelters despite the opposition of Aboriginal traditional owners.

It had sparked widespread condemnation from shareholders, traditional owners and others.

