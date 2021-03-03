Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson To Step Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) announced Tuesday that its Chairman Simon Thompson will step down from the role at the 2022 annual general meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited.

Thompson has informed the Board that he will not seek re-election as a nonexecutive director at the AGMs.

Sam Laidlaw, senior independent director of Rio Tinto plc, and Simon McKeon, senior independent director of Rio Tinto Limited, will now jointly lead the search for Thompson's successor as Chair.

In addition, Michael L'Estrange, a non-executive director, will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the 2021 AGMs.

Thompson said, "I am proud of Rio Tinto's achievements in 2020, including our outstanding response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second successive fatality-free year, significant progress with our climate change strategy, and strong shareholder returns. However, these successes were overshadowed by the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters at the Brockman 4 operations in Australia and, as Chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event."

In Australia, Rio Tinto Ltd. shares were trading at A$129.84, up 2.09 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.