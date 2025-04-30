Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto CEO Optimistic About Long-Term Prospect

April 30, 2025 — 10:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm stated that the long-term outlook remains positive. He expressed confidence in the company's strategy and objectives to create value now and in the future. Stausholm also highlighted the growing global population and rising energy demand, which is driving an increased need for the materials the company produces.

During the meeting, Dominic Barton, Chair of Rio Tinto, shared that the company is on track for 4% production growth this year, primarily supported by the Oyu Tolgoi underground project. Notably, Oyu Tolgoi has a 97.5% Mongolian workforce. To further support local expertise, the South Gobi Underground Mass Mining Institute was recently launched, focusing on advancing engineering, technological, and safety capabilities in the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.