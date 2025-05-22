Markets
Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm To Step Down Later This Year

May 22, 2025 — 02:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced that its Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm will leave the company later this year following the completion of a succession process. Stausholm, who joined Rio Tinto in 2018 as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, took on the role of Chief Executive in January 2021.

Until a successor is appointed, he will continue to lead Rio Tinto and remain a member of the Board of Directors. The company's Nominations Committee has already begun a rigorous selection process to identify his replacement.

