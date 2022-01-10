Rio Tinto buys four electric trains to transport iron ore in Pilbara

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX will buy four battery electric trains to transport iron ore from its mines to ports in the Pilbara region of Western Australia as part of its decarbonisation strategy, the global miner said on Tuesday.

The Anglo-Australian company bought the locomotives from Pennsylvania, U.S.-based rail technology firm Wabtec Corp WAB.N to help achieve its $7.5 billion plan to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 in the Pilbara region.

"A full transition to net zero emissions technology of its entire fleet of rail locomotives would reduce Rio Tinto Iron Ore's diesel-related carbon emissions in the Pilbara by around 30% annually," the miner said.

Last week, the world's fourth biggest iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX had bought two new electric locomotives to transport iron ore to ports as part of its decarbonisation plan.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

