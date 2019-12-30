Rio Tinto Begins Process To Resume Operations At Richards Bay Minerals

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said a phased restart is now in progress across the operation at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa. The company expects Richards Bay Minerals to return to full operations in early January, leading to regular production in early 2020.

Rio Tinto said it will review the restart of the Zulti South project after normalisation of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

The company continues to project titanium dioxide slag production for 2019 to be at the bottom end of 2019 guidance of between 1.2 and 1.4 million tonnes.

