Rio Tinto Begins Commissioning Of $1.5 Bln AP60 Smelter Expansion In Quebec

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto announced that it has successfully started commissioning its $1.5 billion AP60 smelter expansion at Complexe Arvida in Quebec. This marks a significant milestone in deploying its state-of-the-art, low-carbon aluminium smelting technology. The start-up, which began in March, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with all 96 new pots in operation. Once fully commissioned, the expansion will boost the plant's production capacity by approximately 160,000 metric tonnes of primary aluminium annually, bringing total AP60 technology output to 220,000 metric tonnes.

The AP60 expansion, combined with the planned aluminium recycling centre at Arvida, will more than offset the production loss from the closure of the older Arvida potrooms, scheduled for completion in June.

The project will directly support around 100 permanent high-quality jobs locally and help consolidate positions across the supply chain. During peak construction, more than 1,500 jobs were created, and the project generated over $1 billion in economic benefits for Quebec through spending with contractors and suppliers.

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