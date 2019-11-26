Rio Tinto approves $749 mln investment in Pilbara iron ore mine

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Wednesday it had approved a $749 million investment in its Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain production capacity in its iron ore business in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The Anglo-Australian miner said the investment in the Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 mine will facilitate mining of existing and new deposits and includes construction of a new crusher as well as a 13-kilometre conveyor.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.