Rio Tinto appoints Jérôme Pécresse as new CEO for aluminium segment

Adds details on new segment CEO, segment revenue contribution

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Tuesday it had appointed Jérôme Pécresse as the new chief executive for its aluminium segment, replacing Ivan Vella who would leave the company by this year end.

Pécresse, a French citizen who has held senior leadership roles in global mining and energy companies such as General Electric and GE Renewable Energy, will join the company on Oct. 23, the global mining giant said in a statement.

Aluminium segment contributed around 25% of Rio Tinto's fiscal 2022 consolidated sales revenue of $55.55 billion.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.