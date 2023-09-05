News & Insights

Rio Tinto appoints Jérôme Pécresse as new CEO for aluminium segment

September 05, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX said on Tuesday it had appointed Jérôme Pécresse as the new chief executive for its aluminium segment, replacing Ivan Vella who would leave the company by this year end.

Pécresse, a French citizen who has held senior leadership roles in global mining and energy companies such as General Electric and GE Renewable Energy, will join the company on Oct. 23, the global mining giant said in a statement.

Aluminium segment contributed around 25% of Rio Tinto's fiscal 2022 consolidated sales revenue of $55.55 billion.

