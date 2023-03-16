RIO

Rio Tinto appoints directors in latest board shuffle

March 16, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX has appointed two non-executive directors, it said on Thursday, a few months after the global miner's chairman called for more mining and renewable energy experience in the company's board.

Dean Dalla Valle and Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz will join Rio's board on June 1, the miner said.

