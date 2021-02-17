RIO

Rio Tinto annual profit rises 20%, declares record dividend

Contributors
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Rio Tinto on Wednesday posted a 20% jump in annual underlying earnings and declared a bumper dividend as iron ore prices soared on top consumer China's infrastructure push to support an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto RIO.AX on Wednesday posted a 20% jump in annual underlying earnings and declared a bumper dividend as iron ore prices soared on top consumer China's infrastructure push to support an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump.

Underlying earnings for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to $12.45 billion from $10.37 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $12.02 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The global miner declared a final dividend of $3.09 per share, higher than $2.31 per share in 2019, in its first set of annual results since appointing Jakob Stausholm as its new chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters