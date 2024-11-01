Rio Tinto Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has disclosed that its total voting rights stand at 1,252,836,752 as of the end of October 2024, following the issuance of over 1.25 billion ordinary shares. Investors can use this figure to determine if they need to notify changes in their interest under FCA rules, highlighting the importance of transparency in financial markets.

For further insights into GB:RIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.