Rio Tinto Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 01, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Rio Tinto (GB:RIO) has released an update.

Rio Tinto has disclosed that its total voting rights stand at 1,252,836,752 as of the end of October 2024, following the issuance of over 1.25 billion ordinary shares. Investors can use this figure to determine if they need to notify changes in their interest under FCA rules, highlighting the importance of transparency in financial markets.

