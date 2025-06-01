Markets
RIO

Rio Tinto And PKKP Aboriginal Corporation Sign Agreement To Protect Heritage

June 01, 2025 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to work together to build a strong and lasting partnership.

This agreement sets clear rules on how Rio Tinto will manage its iron ore operations on PKKP land. It ensures that the company will consult with PKKP leaders before making decisions that affect cultural sites or local communities.

A key focus of the agreement is sharing knowledge and working together to protect important heritage sites. This will help ensure that PKKP traditions and cultural landmarks are respected as mining activities continue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.