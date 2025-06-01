Rio Tinto And PKKP Aboriginal Corporation Sign Agreement To Protect Heritage

(RTTNews) - The Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) Aboriginal Corporation and Rio Tinto have agreed to work together to build a strong and lasting partnership.

This agreement sets clear rules on how Rio Tinto will manage its iron ore operations on PKKP land. It ensures that the company will consult with PKKP leaders before making decisions that affect cultural sites or local communities.

A key focus of the agreement is sharing knowledge and working together to protect important heritage sites. This will help ensure that PKKP traditions and cultural landmarks are respected as mining activities continue.

