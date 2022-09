Sept 1 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the 49% of Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO it does not already own for $3.3 billion.

