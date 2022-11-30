Rio Tinto 2023 iron ore shipments seen in line with 2022 view

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L said on Wednesday its iron ore shipments in 2023 would be in the same range as this year's forecast, and warned costs would be higher.

The Anglo-Australian miner expects to ship between 320 million tonnes (Mt) and 335 Mt of the steel-making ingredient next year. It forecast unit cost of $21-$22.5 per tonne of iron ore for next year, up from $19.5-$21 per tonne expected in 2022.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

