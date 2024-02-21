RIO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.68, changing hands as low as $64.86 per share. Rio Tinto plc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $58.27 per share, with $75.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.47.

