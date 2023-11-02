RIO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.99, changing hands as high as $66.76 per share. Rio Tinto plc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $52.25 per share, with $80.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.33.
Also see: PGRE Price Target
BSMS shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IIAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.