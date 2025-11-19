RIO to Extend Operational Life of Yarwun With Production Cut

Rio Tinto Group RIO announced that it will cut production by 40% at its Yarwun Alumina Refinery in Gladstone from October 2026. This move will help Rio Tinto to extend the operation’s life until 2035.

Impacts of RIO’s Production Cut at Yarwun

Rio Tinto has previously explored options for a second tailings facility for Yarwun, which requires a significant investment. This is not economically viable for the company currently.

The reduction of production will give the company time to explore further life-extension and modernization options at Yarwun. As Yarwun's tailings facility is expected to hit capacity by 2031, the curtailment gives Rio Tinto four years to find solutions for prolonging the refinery's life. The reduction of production will further allow the company’s alumina operations to continue through 2035. Rio Tinto’s other facilities, including its bauxite mines and aluminium smelters, will continue operating at full capacity.

As a result of this production cut, RIO’s alumina production will be lowered by 1.2 million tons annually. It will not impact customer requirements. The company currently produces around 3 million tons of alumina annually.

The decision will also impact 180 roles. However, the company is exploring redeployment options across Rio Tinto's Gladstone sites.

Rio Tinto’s Production Guidance for 2025

RIO expects Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) at the lower end of 323-338 Mt. This is due to cyclone impacts in the first quarter of 2025.

Backed by the better-than-expected performance, the company has increased Bauxite’s guidance to 59-61 Mt from the prior stated 57-59 Mt. This indicates higher utilization rates, particularly at Weipa.

Alumina production is anticipated between 7.4 Mt and 7.8 Mt, while aluminum production is expected to be 3.25-3.45 Mt for 2025. Copper output is predicted to be at the higher end of the earlier stated 780-850 kt. Titanium dioxide slag production is expected to be near the lower end of 1-1.2 Mt.

RIO Stock's Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Rio Tinto have gained 18.5% compared with the industry’s 14.2% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Rio Tinto currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are OR Royalties Inc. OR, Newmont Corporation NEM and First Majestic Silver Corp. AG. While OR and NEM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, AG carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 57.7%. The company’s shares have surged 67.8% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Newmont’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.96 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 71.3%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%. Newmont’ shares have surged 109% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Majestic Silver’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 278%. The company’s shares jumped 75.3% last year.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OR Royalties Inc. (OR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.