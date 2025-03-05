RIO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/7/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/7/25, Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $2.25, payable on 4/17/25. As a percentage of RIO's recent stock price of $62.19, this dividend works out to approximately 3.62%, so look for shares of Rio Tinto plc to trade 3.62% lower — all else being equal — when RIO shares open for trading on 3/7/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RIO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $57.85 per share, with $74.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.30.

In Wednesday trading, Rio Tinto plc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

