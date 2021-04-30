Rio de Janeiro raises $4.2 bln with privatization of sanitation company

By Alberto Alerigi and Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - The Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro raised 22.7 billion reais ($4.18 billion) in an auction on Friday to privatizeits water and sewage utility Cedae.

Aegea, which has Singapore's state investor GIC and holding company Itausa ITSA4.SAas investors, won blocks 1 and 4 of Cedae with bids totaling 15.4 billion reais, while Igua Saneamento, which has Canada's CPPIB as investor, paid 7.3 billion reais for block 2. There was no bid for block 3.

The companies will operate the public-private partnerships for 35 years.

The auction winners will be expected to invest up to 30 billion reais in the four blocks.

The amount Rio state raised for the three blocks was more than double the amount it set as the minimum for the auction of all four blocks.

Besides the winners, power company EquatorialEnergia EQTL3.SAand Rio Mais group, backed by Brookfield Asset ManagementBAMa.TO, also participated in the auction.

Brazil last year approved a bill to ensure water and sewage services will be available to the entire population by 2033, which would require 700 billion reais in investment.

($1 = 5.4255 reais)

