RIO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rio Tinto plc (Symbol: RIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.33, changing hands as high as $71.93 per share. Rio Tinto plc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIO's low point in its 52 week range is $59.58 per share, with $91.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.