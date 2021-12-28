Rio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike

By Ricardo Brito and Gram Slattery

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro state court has suspended a 50% hike in natural gas prices planned by state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, Rio's state legislature said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The injunction appears to affect mainly the states of Rio and Sao Paulo, as it applies only to products sold by Petrobras to Naturgy NTGY.MC, which holds distribution concessions in parts of those states. Combined, Sao Paulo and Rio have a population of roughly 64 million people.

The decision is the latest headache for Petrobras, which has pledged to keep fuel prices roughly in line with international levels. That policy has helped the company post bumper profits this year, but has upset many consumers and politicians at every level of government.

The injunction will be in place until Brazil's antitrust regulator, Cade, issues an opinion on the matter. It applies to liquefied petroleum gas, vehicular natural gas and gas commonly used for industrial purposes, but it is not relevant for other fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

"The pricing policy of Petrobras, which produces in reais and charges in dollars, is excellent for shareholders and the federal government, which holds the majority of shares, but it's terrible for the people," Andre Ceciliano, the president of Rio's state legislature, wrote on Twitter.

Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Brad Haynes and Dan Grebler)

