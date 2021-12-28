US Markets

Rio court suspends Petrobras natgas price hike

Ricardo Brito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

A Rio de Janeiro state court has suspended a 50% hike in natural gas prices planned by state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Rio's state legislature said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The decision applies to liquefied petroleum gas, vehicular natural gas and gas commonly used for industrial purposes, but it is not relevant for other fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

