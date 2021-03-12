Ringing the Bell for Gender Equality: Nasdaq’s Global Celebration of International Women’s Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Nasdaq exchanges worldwide participated in the 7th annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality, an event led by the UN Women and its global partners. It aims to bring attention to the pivotal role the private sector can play in advancing gender equality to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and to raise awareness about the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

For International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021, the IWD organization announced that this year’s broader theme is “working toward an inclusive world by addressing gender bias and inequality. IWD, which originated in 1911, not only celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, but also marks a call to action to accelerate women’s equality.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, women have been adversely affected in three areas: income, health, and security, according to Anita Bhatia, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director for Resource Management, UN System Coordination, Sustainability and Partnerships, UN Women. Regarding income, Bhatia noted that many jobs were lost in female-heavy sectors, such as retail, tourism and travel. Compounding the income instability, women’s health issues took a backseat to the global pandemic and violence against women has intensified.

As a result of the impacts on women during the pandemic, UN Women established “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” as its theme for IWD, recognizing the efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic while still addressing the gaps that remain.

“We have many important problems to solve and new problems that are arising that have only become visible as a result of the pandemic,” Bhatia said during Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World conference on March 8, which Nasdaq organized in partnership with the UN Women and NYC Fintech Women. “One opportunity we do have is to say as we seek to build back better, ‘What can each of us do?’”

To help raise awareness about the business case for women’s economic empowerment and the opportunities for the private sector to advance gender quality and sustainable development, Nasdaq participated in the “Ring the Bell” campaign.

Nasdaq Rings the Bell for Gender Equality

For IWD this year, UN Women and five prominent partner organizations - International Finance Corporation, UN Global Compact, Women in ETFs, World Federation of Exchanges and the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative - invited stock exchanges around the world to “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality.”

This year, over 100 stock exchanges around the world committed to advancing gender equality by dedicating a bell ceremony to this cause, including several Nasdaq’s stock exchanges.

See the global celebrations:

New York, United States

New York kicked off the IWD celebrations at Nasdaq with a bell ceremony on March 1, the first exchange among the more than 100 participating in ringing the bell for gender equality. Nasdaq Lithuania and Latvia also joined this bell.

“It is our core belief that equality for all leads to better business outcomes and is essential in creating inclusive and prosperous economies,” said Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman. “This past year has been especially challenging for women. According to a study from the UN Women, women are bearing the brunt of the social and economic impact of COVID-19, and in many countries and industries, women’s advancements have subsequently rolled back. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us to bring greater awareness to gender quality and commit to this initiative by designing policies and implementing plans with intention and purpose.”

Copenhagen, Denmark

On Monday, Carsten Borring, Head of Listings at Nasdaq Copenhagen, rang the Bell for Gender Equality together with Sara Krüger Falk from Global Compact Network Denmark, and a guest speaker Pernille Sandberg Bech, Founder and CEO of Goodtalks. The event was supported by UN Women Nordic Office.

Tallinn, Estonia

In Estonia, IWD began with a bell-ringing ceremony and moved into virtual discussions between Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange, and members of the Smart Women’s Club. The discussion covered topics including how to bring more women into investing and how to better empower women in financial markets. Participants from the Smart Women’s Club included Founder and CEO Maire Martinson, as well as entrepreneur Kersti Toots, and Kairi Antson, Head of the curriculum at the Estonian Entrepreneurship University Aet Kull, among others.

Helsinki, Finland

For IWD, Nasdaq Helsinki hosted UN Women and Global Compact Network Finland along with 40 online guests. UN Women Finland Executive Director Jaana Hirsikangas began the virtual event by ringing the opening bell, which was followed by a panel discussion featuring Lenita Toivakka, Executive Director of Global Compact Network Finland, Suvi Tuppurainen, CEO of Nordnet Bank of Finland, Piia-Noora Kauppi, CEO of Finance Finland, Pia Santavirta, CEO of Finnish Venture Capital Association, Leena Linnainmaa, General Secretary of Director’s Institute of Finland, Sari Lounasmeri, CEO of Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion, and Suvi Halttunen, founder of 3bility Consulting.

For International Women's Day 2021, Jaana Hirsikangas, Executive Director for UN Women Finland, rang the opening bell at Nasdaq Helsinki.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland, together with UN Women in Iceland, the Confederation of Icelandic Employers (UN Global Compact) and FKA, an Association of Women Business Leaders, celebrated IWD at the Harpa Conference Center, marking the first in-person event in a year.

Magnús Harðarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland, made welcome remarks before the guest of honor, Iceland’s Prime Minister and Minister for Gender Equality Katrín Jakobsdóttir, gave an inspiring speech and presided over the bell.

IWD 2021 Reykjavik Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Iceland‘s Prime Minister and Minister for Gender Equality, was the guest of honor for International Women's Day 2021 and presided over the bell ceremony.

Nasdaq Iceland, together with UN Women in Iceland, the Confederation of Icelandic Employers (UN Global Compact) and FKA - an Association of Women Business Leaders, celebrated International Women's Day 2021 at the Harpa Conference Center.

Magnús Harðarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland, made a welcome remarks ahead of the bell ceremony celebrating International Women's Day 2021. /

Riga, Latvia

Latvia celebrated Ring the Bell for Gender Equality with New York on March 1.

Stockholm, Sweden

In Sweden, Nasdaq’s Gunilla Hellqvist, Helena Wedin & Rebecka Wulfing celebrated IWD by ringing the opening bell, joined by more than 120 participants virtually.