RingCentral's (RNG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

RingCentral RNG reported non-GAAP earnings of 91 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.41% and increasing 9.6% year over year.



Net revenues of $593 million comfortably beat the consensus mark by 1.13% and increased 10% year over year. A robust product portfolio and strong subscription revenues drove the upside.

Quarter Details

Software subscription revenues (95.6% of total revenues) increased 10.4% year over year to $567.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.28%.



Other revenues (4.4% of total revenues) increased 25.8% year over year to $25.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.01%.

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 9% year over year to $2.43 billion. Mid-market and Enterprise ARR increased 11% year over year to $1.52 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.10%. The Enterprise ARR increased 12% year over year to $1.05 billion.



The second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP gross margin contracted 80 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s tally to 77.3%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development expenses increased 8.8% year over year to $59.3 million.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 5.8% to $234.4 million. General and administrative expenses fell 0.7% to $40.3 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $124.2 million, up 18.9% year over year. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 160 bps from the year-ago quarter to 20.9%.



RingCentral saw strong traction with RingCX, its AI-first cloud contact center product, which now has more than 350 customers. RingCX net new bookings nearly doubled in the second quarter. RNG also saw significant growth in RingSense for Sales and RingCentral Events.



The company expanded its global partner network, including a new partnership with Cox Communications and a resale agreement with Vodafone for RingCX. RNG acquired assets from Mitel and extended its partnership with Avaya.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $199 million compared with $203 million as of Mar 31.



Cash flow from operations was $127 million in the second quarter compared with the first-quarter 2024 figure of $96 million.



Non-GAAP free cash flow was $109 million compared with $77 million reported in the previous quarter. The non-GAAP cash flow margin was 18.3% in the second quarter.



In the second quarter of 2024, $82 million was allocated for repurchase of the company’s shares. Its board also increased the repurchase authorization by $326 million.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, RingCentral expects revenues between $600.5 million and $603.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%.



Subscription revenues for the third quarter are expected to be between $572 million and $575 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 21% in the third quarter of 2024. Earnings are expected to be 92-93 cents per share.



The share-based compensation is anticipated to be in the range of $96-$98 million in the third quarter of 2024.

